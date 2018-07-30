Oceaneering +6% after Gabelli ups to Buy on improving offshore drilling view

Oceaneering (OII +6% ) shoots higher after Gabelli upgrades shares to Buy from Hold, as the firm sees an improving environment for offshore drilling via channel checks which have been reaffirmed by other offshore service providers.

Gabelli says OII owns a unique set of assets in the oilfield service industry, continues to generate free cash flow and maintains a strong balance sheet, with debt/EBITDA of 4.2x and no debt maturity until 2024.

The firm also sees increasing floater rig contracting activities benefiting OII.