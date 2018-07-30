Procter & Gamble earnings preview

Procter & Gamble (PG -0.5% ) reports earnings tomorrow morning before the opening bell.

The company is expected to post revenue of $16.52B and EPS of $0.90. Organic sales growth of 1.7% is anticipated by analysts. Gross margin is seen arriving at 49.3% of sales.

Shares of P&G may take their marching orders from the company's full-year guidance. Consensus estimates are for FY18 revenue of $66.86B and EPS of $4.18. Bloomberg Intelligence says Procter & Gamble is likely to back of its target of 2% to 3% organic sales growth this year.

Procter & Gamble is up 11% since Q1 earnings were disclosed, but trade well-short of the 52-week high of $94.67.