WSJ: General Electric seeking buyer for parts of its digital business

General Electric (GE +1% ) is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business and has hired an investment bank to run an auction for the operations, WSJ reports, adding it is not clear exactly what is for sale and how much a potential deal could generate.

While the process is at an early stage, possible buyers include software companies and other industrial players seeking to become more digital-focused, according to the report.

GE Digital, the much-touted software unit that was key to the strategy of former CEO Jeffrey Immelt, amassed $4B in revenues last year, up 12% from 2016, but not all of the business would go to a buyer as GE is expected to continue providing software and services to its aviation and power customers, the report says.