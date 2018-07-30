Hologic warned over inappropriate marketing of vaginal rejuvenation procedures

Hologic's (HOLX +1.7% ) Cynosure unit is one of seven manufacturers warned by the FDA over their marketing of energy-based devices, including lasers, for "vaginal rejuvenation," an unapproved indication.

Apparently, the companies are claiming that the procedure, the destruction and/or reshaping of vaginal tissue, is an effective treatment for menopause symptoms, urinary incontinence and sexual function.

The agency has notified the firms, including Alma Lasers, BTL Aesthetics, BTL Industries, InMode, Sciton and Thermigen, that they have 30 days to respond to its questions about their marketing practices for the unapproved use. If its concerns are not addressed, the agency could take enforcement action.