Oil States International +7% post Q2 results

Oil States (OIS +7.4% ) reports Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin increase of ~800bps to 14.1%, led by contributions from Falcon Flowback Services & GEODynamics acquisitions completed in Q1, along with improved land completions activity in key shale play regions.

Land drilling operating statistics: Average rigs available: 34; Utilization: 30.1%; Implied day rate: $18,000 (+19.2%) per day; Implied daily cash margin $1,000 (-47.4%) per day.

Revenues by segment: Well Site Services: $125.1M (+80.4%); Downhole Technologies: $59.3M; Offshore/Manufactured Products: 101.4M (-0.6%).

