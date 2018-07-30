Geospace Technologies acquires Quantum Technology Sciences

Geospace Technologies (GEOS -2.3% ) announced the acquisition of Quantum Technology Sciences, a Florida-based tactical security and surveillance systems solutions provider. Quantum will operate from Florida as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geospace.

“We are excited to be part of the Geospace family. This transaction is ideal as it brings together two highly complementary companies. Geospace’s decades of manufacturing and deploying hardened geophysical acquisition systems and Quantum’s 20 years of innovating acquisition and algorithmic solutions to serve unusual and challenging applications means our combined customer base will now have the complete vertical spectrum of seismic-acoustic products available to them. My mind is racing with where we can take the next-generation of valuable seismic acoustic applications”, commented Mark A. Tinker, Quantum’s CEO.