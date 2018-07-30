Randgold readies Tongon mine for restart but may revise full-year forecast

Randgold Resources (GOLD +0.6% ) says it is seeking to restart mining and processing operations at its Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast, where production was stopped two weeks ago due to a strike.

The company says it is in talks based on a recently reached agreement with workers leadership, union reps, local authorities and the government’s mining and labor ministries.

Randgold says it will need to review Tongon's 290K oz. gold production forecast for the year due to the work stoppage and the time it will take to bring the operation back on line and at full tilt; the mine produced 288.6K oz. of gold last year.