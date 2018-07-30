FT: BT Sport walking way from NBA, UFC rights

BT Sport (BT +0.7% ) is walking away from rights to NBA basketball and UFC ultimate fighting broadcasts as it makes a value push amid ever-increasing sports rights costs, The Financial Times reports.

Five years after its launch, the sports division is no longer considered a "core" part of its consumer offering, and the company is beginning to focus more on its more valuable rights (such as exclusive Champions League and Premier League games, locked up for three more years).

Overall BT is spending £1B on content rights. UFC was one of the biggest draws on its channels.