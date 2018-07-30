Cabot Oil & Gas still in the doldrums despite Susquehanna upgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -0.1% ) is upgraded to Positive from Neutral with a $28 price target at Susquehanna, which says the stock now looks more attractive in light of weakness that followed last Friday's Q2 report.

"Although COG lowered the upper end of this year's growth targets to reflect uncertainty in timing of project start-ups and commissioning, we don't see any deterioration in its capital efficiency," Susquehanna says.

“COG has the highest flexibility to reduce activities to maintenance levels and generate free cash flow should gas prices weaken materially," the firm says, adding that the stock offers downside protection with its strong balance sheet, high-quality assets and lack of firm commitments.