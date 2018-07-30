June prices received index increased 0.1% (M/M)

The June Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 95.1% of its 2011 base, up 0.1% from the May 2018 index but down 3.3% from the June 2017 index

The crop production index +0.7% M/M to 90.3 and the livestock index +0.2% to 98.5.

Food grains -8.9% M/M and +18.0% Y/Y.

Feed grains -1.8% M/M and +4.5% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -3.0% M/M and +5.5% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts +16.0% M/M and +3.5% Y/Y.

Other crop +3.9% M/M and +7.9% Y/Y.

