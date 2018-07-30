Caterpillar dips into the red, giving up gains, as cyclical peak concerns linger

A second attempt at a rally fails for Caterpillar (CAT -0.5% ), which popped at the open following its better than expected Q2 earnings before falling back, then swung back higher before settling into the red.

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook reiterates an Outperform rating and $210 price target, writing that CAT was forthright about how tariffs would raise its H2 materials costs by $100M-$200M and that supply chain problems would pressure on freight costs while still raising its earnings forecast in response to stronger demand.

But BofA Merrill Lynch maintains a Neutral rating on CAT, believing the company's growth is slowing, as the Q2 earnings beat is "much narrower than the beats we've seen in recent quarters," and expecting "the same cyclical peak concerns that have been weighing on the stock to linger."