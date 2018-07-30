Synchrony Financial cut by Barclays on Walmart account loss

Synchrony Financial (SYF -1.7% )is downgraded to equalweight from overweight by Barclays analyst Mark DeVries, who notes that the loss of Walmart's credit card deal boosts renewal risk and limits upside potential, Bloomberg reports.

DeVries also cut his price target to $32 from $53, matching Street-low price target.

The non-renewal by Walmart shows that incumbency "is not as big of a moat as we thought," he writes.

SYF has 16 buys, 7 holds, 1 sell, average price target of $40, according to Bloomberg data.

