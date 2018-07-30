U.S. review of Keystone XL's path sees no significant environmental effects

TransCanada's (TRP +0.4% ) Keystone XL pipeline wins a mostly positive review from the U.S. State Department, which determines the pipeline's approved route would have no significant environmental impacts.

The alternate route approved by Nebraska regulators would have minor to moderate effects on noise and vibration, water resources and biological resources; minor effects on soils, air quality and cultural resources; and negligible impacts on land use, recreation and visual resources, according to the report.

While TRP is planning some preparatory work for the fall, the pipeline still is facing a case before the Nebraska Supreme Court which the company expects to be resolved by late 2018 or early 2019.