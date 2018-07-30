Morgan Stanley sees biggest stock market correction since February

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sees Wall Street's rally showing signs of "exhaustion," and doesn't foresee any major positive catalysts in the near term to move equities higher, MarketWatch reports.

"The bottom line for us is that we think the selling has just begun and this correction will be biggest since the one we experienced in February,” the investment bank wrote to clients.

Portfolios focusing on tech, consumer discretionary, and small-caps could be hurt more than the average portfolio, according to Morgan Stanley.

In late trading, the S&P 500 is down 0.5% , the Dow is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq is off 1.2% .

