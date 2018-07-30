Barrick Gold downgraded at RBC, citing Acacia turmoil among five reasons

Barrick Gold (ABX -0.7% ) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $14 price target, trimmed from $16, at RBC Capital, which cites five reasons why a bullish stance on the stock can no longer be justified.

At the top of RBC's reasons is ABX's ongoing dispute with the government of Tanzania related to the company's Acacia Mining subsidiary.

RBC notes ABX's Q2 earnings report made no reference to the previously announced $5B debt target, which may imply new investments will be made.

Also, ABX's enhanced strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong implies a potential asset sale or asset swap agreement will be seen; shares continue to show weakness that could be attributed to the less competitive Canadian dollar, especially in terms of seeking U.S. acquisitions; and the company needs to identify a president to communicate a new set of strategic priorities.