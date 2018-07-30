U.S Treasury lifts estimate for Q3 issuance to $329B

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to borrow more this quarter than it had previously estimated as tax reform and increased spending widens the nation's budget deficit.

New projections put total net borrowing at $769B for H2 2018 and $1.33T for the year, Bloomberg reports.

The Treasury department plans to issue $329B in net marketable debt from July through September, making it the fourth largest total for that quarter on record. That compares with $273B estimated in April.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up 2.5 basis points to 2.981% in late afternoon trading. (TLT -0.3% ), (TBT +0.8% ).

