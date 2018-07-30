CBS to use outside counsel to investigate Moonves

After a long board meeting, CBS will bring in outside counsel to investigate its CEO and Chairman, Les Moonves, accused in a magazine article of sexual misconduct.

It's not made a decision about suspending Moonves or taking any other immediate action on the matter.

It is postponing its annual meeting, originally set for Aug. 10.

Shares closed the regular session down 5.1% .

