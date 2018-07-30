Texas Roadhouse -7% after comparable sales miss

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports company-owned comparable sales were up 5.7% in Q2 to trail the consensus estimate for a 6.3% gain. Comparable sales increased 4.0% at domestic franchised restaurants during the quarter.

Restaurant margin fell 76 bps Y/Y to 18.7% of sales as higher labor costs factored in again.

Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse expects positive comparable restaurant sales growth and 27-28 restaurant openings in 2018. Mid-single digit growth in labor dollars per store week, excluding the impact of higher guest counts, is also anticipated. Total capital expenditures of $165M to $175M is expected.

