Nutrisysem lifts profit guidance

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) boosts profit guidance after topping expectations on both lines of its Q2 report.

The company expects full-year EPS of $2.07 to $2.17 vs. $2.04 to $2.14 prior and $2.08 consensus. The full-year revenue guidance range is $693M to $708M vs. $700M consensus.

CEO update: "Our announcements around the recently launched DNA Body Blueprint™ and the branded lines of vitamin packs showcase our focus on science-backed personalized nutrition to drive not only weight loss, but overall health. We believe our efforts to date, coupled with second-half investments in our innovation pipeline, branding and digital media expansion, will pave the way for meaningful growth and profitably expand customer reach in 2019 and beyond."

NTRI +0.13% AH to $38.50.

Previously: Nutrisystem beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 30)