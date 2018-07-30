Athenahealth Q2 revenue up 7%; earnings up 268%; cash flow up 101%

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 323.3 (+7.4%).

Net income: 36.4 (+267.7%); non-GAAP net income: 44.6 (+0.8%); EPS: 0.89 (+270.8%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.09 (+0.9%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): 148.0 (+100.5%).

2018 guidance: Total revenue: $1.33B - 1.36B; operating income: $128M - 155M; non-GAAP operating income: $219M - 238M.

2018 guidance under new revenue recognition standard (to be implemented in Q1 2019): Total revenues: $1.33B - 1.36B; operating income: $153M - 187M; non-GAAP operating income: $244 - 270M.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.