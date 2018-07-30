EPR Properties boosts year forecast for adjusted FFO

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) boosts 2018 guidance for adjusted FFO per share to $5.97-$6.07 from $5.75-$5.90 and narrow investment spending forecast to $450m-$650M from its prior range of $400M-$700M.

EPR now sees 2018 disposition proceeds of $450M-$500M compared with its previous view of $350M-$450M.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.87 beats consensus by six cents and compares with. $1.29 from a year ago.

Q2 investment spending totaled $129.9M; entertainment investing spending was $23.8M; recreation investment spending came to $88.6M, and education investment spending was $17.5M.

Total revenue of $202.9M includes a $45.9M prepayment fee received from Och-Ziff Real Estate.

EPR -0.45% in after-hours trading.

In July, EPR entered a new lease pact with Children's Learning Adventure related to 21 open schools and provides for a one-month term for rent of $1M ending on Aug. 31, 2018. EPR may extend this lease if it believes CLA is making enough progress toward satisfactory restructuring.

