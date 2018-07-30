Nautilus sets full-year profit guidance ahead of expectations

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) lifts full-year revenue guidance after falling just short of consensus marks with its Q2 report.

The company expects FY18 revenue of $431M to $440M vs. $431M consensus. Nutrisystem continues to see FY18 operating income falling in a range of $42M to $45M.

CEO update: "Our year is unfolding as expected and key initiatives such as new product launches and fall season order plans for retail customers are tracking well... The Company has also taken pricing actions and cost improvement measures to help mitigate the impact of inflationary product cost pressures and unfavorable foreign exchange trends that negatively impacted gross margins in the first half of 2018. New product introductions slated for the third quarter include two models of the Bowflex LateralX trainer in the Direct segment and the Octane MTX Max Trainer, the commercial version of our popular Max Trainer line designed for the specialty and commercial channels of distribution."

Shares of Nautilus are down 0.71% in AH trading to $13.90.

