U.S. crude oil closes back above $70/bbl, boosted by supply worries

U.S. crude oil settled back above $70/bbl for the first time in nearly three weeks on global supply concerns and strong underlying demand.

WTI Nymex September crude closed 2.1% higher at $70.13/bbl after changing hands above $70 for the first time since July 10, while Brent crude rose 0.9% to $74.97/bbl, narrowing the U.S. benchmark's discount to its global counterpart.

“The crude market is sending a lot of mixed signals,” says JBC Energy. “The North Sea environment is unusually weak given that we are in the midst of the peak refinery demand period, while the U.S. market is generally quite strong with the U.S. having drawn some 12M barrels out of crude stocks over the last four weeks.”

At the same time, “Renewed production problems in Libya, further decline in Venezuela and the looming Iranian sanctions [by the U.S.] are likely to take more than one million barrels a day of oil off the market, creating a tight supply-demand balance for the rest of the day,” says Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates.

