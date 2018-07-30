KLA-Tencor reports Q4 beats, Product and Service growth

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) gains 0.4% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 1% Y/Y revenue growth. The company usually guides on the earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Product revenue totaled $840.5M (+14% Y/Y) and Service revenue was $229.5M (+14%).

Update with Q1 guidance: KLA-Tencor expects revenue from $1.03B to $1.1B (consensus: $1.04B) and EPS from $2.04 to $2.36 (consensus: $2.06).

