SBAC notes steady growth in Q2 results, updates guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is flat in after-hours action following mostly in-line results in Q2 earnings.

Shares are moving with solid postmarket volume, but with trades just pennies off today's close of $158.21.

Revenues grew by 6.8% and tower cash flow increased 6.4%, to $337.6M. The company swung to a net loss of $57.4M, vs. year-ago gain of $9.2M.

EBITDA rose 6.7% to $318.9M. Meanwhile, adjusted funds from operations ticked up 1.1%, to $213.5M.

In updated guidance, the company now sees total revenues of $1.819B-$1.859B (vs. consensus for $1.849B), tower cash flow of $1.354.5B-$1.374.5B, EBITDA of $1.278B-$1.298B (vs. consensus for $1.289B), and AFFO/share of $7.21-$7.62 (vs. consensus for $7.49).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

