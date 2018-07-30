Goodyear Tire & Rubber to be probed by OIG

The Department of Transportation has opened an investigation through the Office of Inspector General into Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) over defective tires, according to Jalopnik.

The G159 275/70R 22.5 tires under investigation are the sames ones that are part of an ongoing NHTSA probe.

The participation of the OIG in the investigation raises the potential for criminal charges, although there's no indication that's the road that will be taken by the government.

Shares of Goodyear are flat in AH trading.