Rambus drops 4.5% after Q2 beats with in-line guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) drops 4.5% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 4% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q3 guidance (ASC 605) has revenue from $97M to $103M (consensus: $99.68M) and EPS of $0.19 to $0.25 (consensus: $0.21).

Revenue breakdown (ASC 606): Royalties, $30.1M; Product, $8.1M; Contract and other, $18.3M.

The Q2 report was the first since the sudden termination of then-CEO Ron Black.

