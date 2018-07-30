AvalonBay boosts midpoint of year core FFO forecast range

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) boosts the midpoint of its year core FFO per share guidance to $8.97 from $8.93.
Q3 core FFO per share seen at $2.22-$2.28; sees full-year core FFO per share range of $8.87-$9.07.
Q2 core FFO per share rose to $2.23 from $2.09 a year ago.
Q2 total revenue increased 7.3% to $569.2M Y/Y.
Core EBITDAre $367.6m vs. $342.9M.
Net debt-to-core EBITDAre 5.0 times.
NOI $393.5M vs. $358.4M a year ago and vs. $383.1M in Q1 2018.
Source: Press Release
Previously: AvalonBay Communities beats by $0.03 (July 30)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox
This was corrected on 07/31/2018 at 06:56 AM. Corrects company name in headline.