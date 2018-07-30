Harmonic -32% amid light guidance after Q2 beat

Shares in Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are down 31.6% in postmarket trading after its Q2 earnings beat expectations but the company sounded light guidance for the current quarter.

Non-GAAP revenues grew 21% (with cable access revenues showing strength) and operating income swung to a gain of $6.8M from a year-ago loss of $16.4M.

"Continued execution of our CableOS and VOS strategy drove sequential and year over year revenue growth and gross margin expansion, and a return to non-GAAP profitability," says CEO/President Patrick Harshman.

Revenue breakout: Video Products, $50.44M (up 12.5%); Cable Access, $10.16M (up 91.5%); Services and Support, $38.56M (up 20.6%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $93M-$103M (light of consensus for $104.1M), gross margin of 51-52%, and EPS of -$0.05 to $0.03 (below expectations for $0.05). For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $388M-$411M (vs. consensus for $407.3M), gross margin of 52-53%, and EPS of -$0.01 to $0.16 (vs. consensus for $0.14).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

