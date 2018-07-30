Cognex +6.2% on Q2 beats, in-line guide

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) gains 6.4 % after Q2 EPS and revenue estimates with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $220M to $230M (consensus: $221.75M) with gross margin in the mid-70% range.

Earnings call scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 74%; RD&E expenses, +15%; SG&A expenses +27%; cash and investments, $755M; debt, $0.

