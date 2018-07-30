Tech retreat pulls stocks lower for third straight session

Stocks slid for a third straight session, again weighed by tech shares amid the Nasdaq's biggest three-day decline since March.

The big FAANG names all took a beating, as Facebook and Netflix fell a respective 2.2% and 5.7%, while Amazon tumbled 2.1% and Google-parent Alphabet slipped 1.8%.

Today's tech tumble followed similar declines on Thursday and Friday which were set in motion by Facebook's 19% plunge following disappointing earnings and guidance and points to continued profit taking following the sector's 8% run during July 3-25 higher ahead of earnings season.

On the plus side, the energy sector (+0.8%) was helped by a 2.1% hike in WTI crude to $70.13/bbl, while the telecom sector (+2%) led all sectors, helped by AT&T, which jumped 3% after being upgraded at BofA Merrill Lynch.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat to modestly lower, pushing the back end of the yield curve slightly higher; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note gained 2 bps to 2.98%.