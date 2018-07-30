Preferred Apartment Q2 reflects focus on results at property level

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents a share, exceeding consensus by two cents, and compared with 31 cents a year ago.
Q2 revenue rose 36% to $96.4M from $70.9M.
"We increased our focus on results at the property level and our same-store net operating income numbers reflect that effort," said Daniel M. DuPree, chairman and CEO.
Same-store net operating income for established multifamily communities increased 5% Y/Y; average established multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.2% and same-store rental revenue rose 3.4% from a year ago.
Cash flow from operations of $41.7M rose 73% from $24.1M a year ago.
Preferred Apartment sees full-year FFO per share at $1.43-$1.47 and revenue at $400M-$440M.
Source: Press Release
