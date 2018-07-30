Taubman Centers boosts 2018 NOI guidance, narrows adjusted FFO range

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) boosts 2018 NOI growth guidance to 3%-4% from its previous range of 2%-3% due to stronger than expected NOI growth in Q2.

The company also is narrowing its adjusted FFO per share range for the year to $3.74-$3.84 from $3.72-$3.86; consolidated and unconsolidated interest expense guidance is increased to $189M-$192M from $185M-$190M.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share fell to 87 cents a share from 92 cents a year ago; FFO per share was 92 cents a share vs. 86 cents.

Comparable-center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, rose 3.5%; including such income comparable-center NOI was up 1.7%.

Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 92.2% on June 30, 2018, down 1.1% from a year ago. TCO still sees occupancy at 95% at year end.

Source: Press Release

