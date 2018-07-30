Seven Stars Cloud raises $26M; shares -4.1%

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) says it's raised $26M from strategic investors.

The investor group includes Star Thrive Group Ltd. (part of Changan Investment Group), which has subscribed to purchase 12,568,306 shares of common stock for $23M.

"Additionally, SSC is aware that two entities held by its chairman have sold 6M shares of SSC common stock to Star Thrive Group Limited on substantially similar terms," the company notes.

Sun Seven Stars, an affiliate of Chairman Bruno Wu, has subscribed to a $3M investment.