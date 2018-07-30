Del Frisco’s Restaurant announces secondary public offering

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group announces to offer and sell up to $75M shares in an underwritten public offering, and expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of additional shares of common stock.

Del Frisco’s intends to use the net proceeds to repay part of senior secured term loans used to finance Del Frisco’s acquisition of Barteca Restaurant Group.

Piper Jaffray and J.P. Morgan Securities are serving as joint book-running managers; Citizens Capital Markets is also serving as an underwriter.