SunPower +5% after smaller than expected Q2 loss

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +5% after-hours as its Q2 loss of $0.01/share comes in far better than the consensus expectation of a $0.30 loss, and it raises the low end of the full-year EBITDA guidance range.

SPWR says it now expects FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $95M-$125M from previous guidance of $75M-$125M, and as a result of a Q2 asset impairment charge, it expects full-year GAAP net loss of $830M-$860M; the balance of the company's FY 2018 non-GAAP guidance remains unchanged.

For Q3, SPWR sees revenues of $450M-$500M vs. $535M analyst consensus estimate, as well as gross margin of 6%-8%, adjusted EBITDA of negative $10M to positive $10M and MW deployed of 400-430 MW.

Among Q2 highlights, SPWR says distributed generation volume rose 45% Y/Y, and SunPower Solutions group posted a record quarter for bookings, with shipments surging 37% sequentially.