Gramercy Property Trust Q2 core FFO 50 cents per share vs 49 cents a year ago

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) reports Q2 core FFO 50 cents vs. 49 cents a year ago on total revenue of $145.6M, up from $131.4M a year ago, but down 2.6% from Q1 2018.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share 48 cents vs 44 cents Y/Y.

Due to the company's pending merger with Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, Gramercy won't be holding a conference call to discuss Q2 results.

