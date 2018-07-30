ArcelorMittal offers still more commitments for Ilva takeover

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it has presented additional commitments to Italian authorities to allow its takeover of Italian steelmaker Ilva, including concerns for environmental performance, social engagement and strategic measures.

The new measures also include a €10M investment in R&D; cuts to carbon dioxide emissions, dust and dioxins; and a €1M annual investment over five years to support the local community.

MT's initial plan included spending €2.3B ($2.7B) to boost Ilva's safety conditions and to curb pollution, while cutting 4K out of 14K jobs; Ilva currently produces 12K-13K metric tons/day of crude steel using three operating blast furnaces out of five total.