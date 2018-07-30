Gladstone Commercial Q2 core FFO per share in-line, revenue up 0.9% Q/Q

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) reports Q2 core FFO per share 40 cents a share, unchanged from Q1 and in-line with consensus estimate.

Q2 operating revenue increased 0.9% to $26.6M Q/Q.

"We will continue to opportunistically sell non-core assets and redeploy the proceeds into stronger target growth markets," says President Bob Cutlip. "Year to date, we have invested $14.3M in an industrial property near the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Alabama."

Gladstone Commercial expects same-store rents to be stable and rising as its growth continues, Cutlip said.

