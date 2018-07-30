Transocean rises after reporting lighter than expected Q2 loss

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +1.2% after-hours following a 3.7% gain in regular trading, as RIG reports a much smaller than expected Q2 loss and a 19% Y/Y increase in contract drilling revenue to $790M.

RIG took nearly $1.2B in special charges during Q2, including $548M in writedowns of three deepwater rigs previously announced for retirement.

RIG says the Q2 revenue increase primarily was due to a full quarter’s contribution from the four, CAT-D harsh environment semisubmersibles acquired from Songa in January and the Deepwater Poseidon ultra-deepwater drilling which began operations in February.

RIG says Q2 revenue efficiency was 97.4% vs. 91.5% in Q1, as the quarter marked the first full quarter of operations for all five of its newest ultra-deepwater drillships and the four semisubmersibles from Songa.