AK Steel -8% as Q2 fails to show evidence of tariff-related benefit

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -8.4% after-hours as Q2 earnings fall short of expectations and revenues rise 12% Y/Y but only in-line with analyst estimates; investors apparently expected more evidence of benefit to the company from U.S. tariffs on imported steel.

AKS expects market conditions to remain strong in Q3, seeing a 5% Q/Q increase in flat-rolled shipments, an average selling price of $1,105 per flat-rolled ton, and margins to improve by ~50 bps from Q2; it also forecasts ~$8M in planned outage costs compared to $17.9M in Q2.

For Q2, AKS reports shipments of flat-rolled steel came in flat Y/Y at 1.44M tons at an average selling price of $1,101/ton vs. $1,040/ton in the year-ago quarter.