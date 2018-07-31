BOJ holds rates amid more policy flexibility

Quashing speculation that it was mulling bigger changes to its framework, the Bank of Japan vowed to maintain "extremely low" interest rates, but revealed a series of small policy adjustments.

Those include allowing long-term rates to fluctuate depending on economic and price developments, and conduct asset purchases more flexibly.

The BOJ also trimmed its price forecasts and conceded inflation could fall short of its target for three more years.

