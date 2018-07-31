Advanced Energy signs agreement to acquire LumaSense

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced the signing of an agreement to acquire LumaSense Technologies Holdings, based in Santa Clara, California.

Revenues for LumaSense in 2017 were ~$60M and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive on a non-GAAP basis.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the shareholders of LumaSense will receive cash in the aggregate amount of $85M on a debt free basis, subject to separate cash and working capital adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close late in the Q318.

