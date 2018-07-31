Last minute bid to halt 3D online guns

Eight U.S. states are jointly suing the Trump administration in a last-ditch effort to block the public from being able to download diagrams for 3D printable guns.

The blueprints are set to go online tomorrow, following a June settlement between the U.S. government and Texas-based Defense Distributed that allows the company to legally publish the designs.

The U.S. State Department had previously banned the blueprints as a national security risk and a violation of arms trafficking regulations.

