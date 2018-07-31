CoreSite Realty announces sale of 2.25M common shares by Carlyle Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) announced the sale of 2.25M common shares by investment funds affiliated with The Carlyle Group to Citigroup and Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC, as the underwriters in connection with the offering.

Upon completion of the offering, investment funds affiliated with The Carlyle Group will continue to hold an aggregate of 11.53M partnership units in the company operating partnership that they may elect to redeem in whole or in part for cash or, may elect to acquire those operating partnership units submitted for redemption in exchange for shares of its common stock on a one-for-one basis.

The offering is expected to close and settle on or about August 2, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering of shares by the selling stockholders.

