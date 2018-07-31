California blows fourth of annual fire budget

One month into California's fiscal year, the state has already spent about one-fourth of its $442.8M annual emergency fund fighting fires.

Those costs are expected to go up due to the extensive ground and air firefighting resources being used.

If the state's fire costs exceed its e-fund budget in fiscal 2018-19, California can tap into its traditional budget reserves that now total about $2B.

