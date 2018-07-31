SKF divests linear and actuation technology business to Triton for SEK2.75B

SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) has signed an agreement to divest its linear and actuation technology business to Triton for SEK2.75B, on a cash- and debt free basis and it is expected to close during the end of 2018.

Christian Johansson, Senior Vice President and CFO, says: "Having successfully developed this as a stand-alone entity, it will now have an ownership structure that is able to invest in its continued development. The transaction also represents value for us and our shareholders by strengthening our balance sheet and focusing our product portfolio."

In total, these divestments have now raised approximately SEK6.7B.