Activision's Overwatch League Grand Finals

Numbers are in... More than 22,000 fans packed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last weekend to watch the Overwatch League's first-ever Grand Finals.

"I don't think any company has made the same commitment in resources, in talent, in people and capital that we have made to ensure that this is something truly incredible," declared Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick.

Overwatch became the company's eighth billion-dollar franchise less than a year after its May 2016 release, following the likes of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.