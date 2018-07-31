Entercom contract with United States traffic network ends

The reseller agreement of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) with United States Traffic Network (USTN) has ended.

“We are relieved to no longer be mired by the difficult USTN situation that was inherited as part of the CBS Radio merger. We will move quickly to augment our strong internal sales organization to ensure that we realize the full value of this inventory,” stated David Field, President and CEO, Entercom. “With leading news brands like 1010 WINS in New York, KNX in Los Angeles, and WBBM in Chicago, Entercom has the industry’s most valuable traffic inventory and we are pleased to be in control of our own destiny as we pursue opportunities in this attractive market segment.”