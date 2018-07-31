Marlin completes $201.7M term debt securitization

Marlin Leasing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marlin Business Services (MRLN) has completed $201.7M asset-backed notes term securitization.

The Notes, which were issued in seven classes, have fixed interest rates ranging from 2.55% to 5.02% and legal final maturity dates ranging from July 22, 2019 to May 20, 2025.

“The primary strategic objective of this financing was to diversify our funding sources and to release capital for growth by achieving a higher advance rate against the securitized assets than was being achieved in Marlin Business Bank, our wholly-owned depository,” said Hilzinger. “While we expect Marlin Business Bank to remain an important source of our funding, we also expect to be a programmatic issuer of asset-backed securities in the future as we use a mix of depository and wholesale funding to optimize our capital structure over time and across credit cycles.”